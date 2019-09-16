Turner calls time on umpiring career

A young cricket umpire has called time on his minutes out in the middle.

Jordan Turner, once the county’s youngest umpire at the age of just 16, has decided to step down after 10 years of service.

Turner, now 25, umpired the Derbyshire Premier match between Chesterfield and Spondon on Saturday, in what he has declared to be his last innings.

Speaking ahead of the match, which Chesterfield won by four wickets, Turner said: “It will be an emotional game for me, as cricket has played a massive part in my life and I’ve made sacrifices over the years to umpire. I have given more to the game in these past 10 years than what the game will ever give to me in my entire life. I want to go into an assessor role myself and focus on ensuring people are given the chance to progress and develop whenever possible.”