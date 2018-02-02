Tokyo Paralympics funding boost for badminton star Jack Shephard

Badminton star Jack Shephard’s dream of competing in his first Paralympic Games has been given a massive boost.

Para-badminton, which will make its debut at the Games in Tokyo in 2020, has been awarded major funding from UK Sport.

It means star athletes like world champion Shephard will receive support as they train over the next few years towards aiming for selection for the showpiece championships in Japan.

Shephard, who in November won the SS6 men’s singles gold at the World Championships in South Korea, said: “It is amazing news.

“It means I can just focus very much on training for the next three years for the Tokyo Paralympics.

“There will be more training now and specific, targeted work for me.”

The National Lottery backing means Para-badminton can develop its world class programme as it enters the Paralympic programme for the first time.

Shephard, who was delighted when his classification was chosen for the Paralympics, already trains with Sheffield’s elite able-bodied players and the Para squad at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) venue in the city.

The intensity of those sessions paid off with GB winning four gold and three silver at the World Championships, meaning GB are strong contenders to compete for medals in 2020.

Shephard added: “The funding news (badminton players aiming for both the Olympics and Paralmpics will receive funding from UK Sport) is great for the sport.

“A year ago we didn’t know where we were for the Paralmpics. Now we know the classes that will feature and that we will get funding.

“I will be able to play in more tournaments in the next few years because of this and that’s great news.”

Shephard, 20, of Dronfield, knows it will be difficult to gain selection for Tokyo as it is expected that Team GB will only be allowed to select one representative for his class at the Paralympics.

He will be up against his double partner at the World Championships, Krysten Coombs, among others as he tries to gain selection.

Shephard and Coombs, who was the top seed for the World Championships men’s singles, won doubles silver in South Korea two years after taking gold.

Shephard, a former Henry Fanshawe School pupil, admitted: “It is going to be very difficult to get that spot, but I will work very hard.”

Qualification for the Games in Japan takes place throughout 2019, but Shephard said he was determined to have a successful 2018.

“For me, the main aims for this year are to have a good season, try to win as many internationals as I can and set myself up for 2019 as best as I can,” he said.

Selection for Tokyo 202 would be a dream come true for the badminton star whose inspiration as a youngster was swimmer Ellie Simmonds winning two gold medals at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing — aged just 13 and the youngest member of the GB squad.

“Since being a child watching the Paralympics, it has always been a dream to compete at a Games,” Shephard said “It would be great to be selected to go to Japan.”

Shephard, who has the condition acondraplaysia, a form of dwarfism, began playing badminton when he was 10.

He has been playing sport since he was three and in 2005, aged seven, competed in the Dwarf World Championships, taking part in several events.

He fought back to full fitness after having major surgery in 2013 to straighten his lower legs.

Adrian Christy, Badminton England Chief Executive said: “The (£960,000) investment into the Para-badminton programme (upto Tokyo) is amazing news for the players and coaches specifically who have achieved many outstanding results for several years now and for Para sport more generally.

“This investment is transformational for Para-badminton and provides the support necessary to enable our players to now be fully focused on achieving their hopes and dreams in Tokyo.”