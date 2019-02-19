Teenagers living the dream thanks to US scholarships

Budding athletes and footballers from the Chesterfield area are being helped to realise their dreams with scholarships in the USA.

Oliver Brock, of Chesterfield, is just one of the teenage youngsters to be helped by Starbridge Sports, an organisation that specialises in elite athlete development.

Oliver obtained a four-year scholarship at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina after being released by Chesterfield FC and then being invited to go on one of Starbridge’s sports tours to investigate the openings that were available to him.

Oliver said: “The tour gave me an in-depth view of what the American scholarship system has to offer. I have now had lots of success playing soccer and studying in the USA.

“The Starbridge team supported me geatly throughout the whole process. I would recommend anyone who is interested in travelling to the Statezs to contact them.”

Starbridge’s next tour of Orlando is this Easter when youngsters, aged 15 to 18, from Derbyshire will be visiting universities and colleges in the States.

Marc Rawson, academic sporting director of the firm, said: “The trip is designed to give them a real insight into the USA college system and to see whether it is a route they would like to pursue. We have worked with local athletes for the past five years and have seen them enjoy success.

“Next year, we will be going to New York, so anyone who would like information should contact me at marc.rawson@starbridgesports.com.”