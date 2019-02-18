Table tennis picked to represent Derbyshire

Two youngsters from the Chesterfield area have been picked to represent Derbyshire at the largest schools table tennis event in England.

Derbyshire junior champion Rowan Jones, who goes to the Bolsover School, and Noah Van Hoorebeek, who goes to Netherthorpe School in Staveley, will join more than 350 players from 50 counties at the Butterfly National Schools Individual Championships, to be held in Wolverhampton in April.

Sixteen-year-old Jones, who will compete in the U16 age group, is the reigning Derbyshire junior champion and has been representing the county since 2015. He is currently 51st in the England U18 rankings.

Eleven-year-old Van Hoorebeek, who will compete in the U13 age group, is Chesterfield and District’s cadet champion and is number 21 in the U12 rankings in England.

Famous alumni at his school include Liam Pitchford, Chesterfield’s globally-renowned table tennis star, who recently beat the world number one, Ma Long.