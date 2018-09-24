Pitchford’s European glory hopes ended by top seed

A quest for European Championships glory by Chesterfield’s Liam Pitchford was ended in the last 16 by the top seed and eventual champion.

Pitchford had beaten two former world number ones, Ma Long and Dimitrij Ovtcharov, in recent weeks.

But he could not make it a hat-trick in Alicante, Spain against Germany’s Timo Boll, who defeated him 4-2 (9-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9).

Boll, the current world number four, went on to win the title for an incredible seventh time.

Pitchford, who was seeded ten, had earlier enjoyed two 4-2 wins in the rounds of 64 and 32.

He also competed in the doubles alongside Paul Drinkhall, with whom he won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

However, the pair were edged out 4-3 (11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7) by Russia’s Kirill Skachkov and Alex Shibaev in the last 16.

Pitchford was also knocked out of the last 16 in the mixed doubles.