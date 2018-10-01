Spire duo to fly women’s boxing flag at major event

Women’s boxing at a thriving academy in Chesterfield has received two more feathers in its cap.

For up-and-coming star Storm Steele has successfully defended her East Midlands middleweight title.

And now Steele and teammate Amy Greatorex, who runs the women’s sessions at the Spire Boxing Academy, have been chosen to represent the East Midlands at a prestigious competition in Dublin later this month.

“This is really good news for us,” said the academy’s secretary Lauren Sivyer. “For both to be chosen is a massive achievement for Spire.”

An army of fans will be flying over to Dublin to support the duo at the two-day tournament, which is the Esker Female-Only BoxCup, with ten best-boxer belts up for grabs.

The 32-year-old Greatorex is a huge inspiration to the 15-to-20 women who go to her sessions. She lost a huge amount of weight before becoming an amateur boxer, and has not looked back since.

Steele, who turns 23 this weekend, defended her East Midlands title against Jade Grierson, of Newark, winning on points.

Sivyer said: “It was a brilliant performance, even better than last time. She had a point to prove, and it was well deserved.”

Steele will top the bill at a Christmas show to be staged by Spire at the Proact Stadium on Sunday, December 23.