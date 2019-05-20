South African star makes debut in Chesterfield’s first win

The arrival and debut of overseas signing Justin Dill provided Chesterfield with just the fillip they needed to register their first victory of the new Derbyshire County League, Premier Division season.

South African all-rounder Dill, 24, who plays for Western Province in his native country, helped Chesterfield beat Clifton by four wickets after restricting the hosts to 205-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

It was impressive stuff, with everyone in the team contributing, most notably another all-rounder, Harry Wilmott, who took two wickets and hit 44 off 32 deliveries, and 17-year-old spinner Tom Bacon, who bagged three wickets and is fast becoming an integral part of the team.

Captain Alex Hibbert also managed his bowling attack with terrific skill and foresight after Clifton had won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Openers Alex Wooliscroft (44, eight fours) and Will Wilson (35, four fours) did put on 88, but new-ball duo Dill (1-48 in 12 overs) and Paul Holmes bowled well, and once Wilmott (2-36 in ten overs) had made the initial breakthrough, Chesterfield took control.

Wilmott struck again with his very next ball and was unlucky not to complete a hat-trick before player/coach Andrew Parkin-Coates stepped in with 2-24 from seven overs and Bacon with 3-49 from 11 overs.

Middle-order batsmen Faisal Khan (38no) and Louis Hurst (37) revived Clifton to a certain extent with a stand of 58, but after Dill had claimed his first wicket for the club, the final total looked below par.

Chesterfield’s reply got off to an ideal start with a 58 partnership between openers Callum Hiron (44, one six and six fours) and Andy Rogers (30, five fours).

Hiron played one of his best innings for the first team and also put on 44 with Hibbert (15) before he was stumped off the tricky spin of Khan (3-65 in 10.1 overs).

The visitors wobbled a little when going from 102-1 to 118-4, but Wilmott (three sixes) calmed the nerves, sharing key stands with Dill (20) and David Hunt (21no) to get them home with more than ten overs to spare.