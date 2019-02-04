Showjumping glory for Chesterfield’s Kerry Brennan

Chesterfield rider Kerry Brennan is celebrating after a prestigious victory in the Winter Grand Prix event at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre in Buckinghamshire.

Brennan piloted Liane Smith’s 16-year-old, Wellington M, to top spot after two clear rounds in the competition, which attracted 25 starters. Only one other partnership, Essex’s Laura Renwick on Novita Jovial Z, also went clear twice, but Brennan and Wellington M showed their experience to clock a faster time in the second round by almost two seconds.