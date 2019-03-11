Tupton Hall School student enjoys Six Nations Twickenham experience

A young fan from Tupton Hall School got the experience of a lifetime when they unveiled their school’s new Canterbury rugby shirt in front of thousands at Twickenham ahead of England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy.

Just minutes before England kicked off against the Italians on Saturday, Leo Flexney proudly entered the famous Twickenham pitch wearing his school’s new playing kit for the national anthems.

Leo was one of 62 students from across England who were picked to unveil their new shirts in front of thousands of rugby supporters on behalf of their respective schools.

“It was a good day and I really enjoyed it,” said Leo.

“The shirt was nice and with its range of sizes, it fits everyone which is good.

“The designing process was quite easy, we looked at previous designs and just went from there.

“I thought it would be a very good experience to go to Twickenham and it was which is nice.”

CBRE All Schools supported by Canterbury is one of the RFU’s key legacy programmes, set up to increase the number of state secondary schools playing rugby union in England.