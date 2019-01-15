Shellshocked Chesterfield fail to score a single point

Shellshocked Chesterfield Panthers failed to register a single point when suffering a 45-0 whitewash at Boston in the National League.

Chesterfield started the day only three places below their hosts in the middle of the Midlands 4 East (North) division table. But on the pitch, there was a gulf between them as in-form Boston raced to their fifth consecutive win to complete a seasonal double over their visitors.

Even though they had a strong wind in their favour in the first half, Chesterfield struggled to get a foothold in the match, and the home team produced their best opening 40 minutes of the campaign, demonstrating and excuting their game plan to great effect.

Winger Jaron Cowern opened Boston’s account, showing pace and strength for a try that was converted by Matthew Bray.

Back row Luke Fowler scored ten minutes later, and the hosts completed the half with two more tries. Cowern set up the first for scrum-half Rob Borley, and then prop Alex Hough used his power to drive over the line, making the interval score 24-0.

The match followed a similar pattern in the second period when Chesterfield’s troubles were exaggerated by the wind.

After only five minutes, that man Cowern picked up a loose ball and scorched over the whitewash for a try that Bray again converted, and ten minutes later, full-back Tom Hobbs scored from a flowing move to extend Boston’s lead to 38-0.

The home team’s seventh and final try was registered by star man Cowern, who completed his hat-trick, with Bray again converting.

The defeat, which was their ninth of the season, left Chesterfield ninth in the 14-team table, 18 points behind sixth-placed Boston and in need of a confidence pick-me-up.

This Saturday, they are at home to Worksop, who sit one place above them, and then the following Saturday, they entertain high-flying Cleethorpes.