Restaurant chips in with new kit for Alfreton youngsters

Alfreton Town's new under-6 team has benefited thanks to donations from a local McDonald's restaurant.

The McDonald’s restaurant in Alfreton, which is owned and run by local franchisee Jacqui Moore, recently donated new training bibs to the team at Alfreton Town Juniors FC.

The team train in their new bibs.

This is the beginning of a partnership between Jacqui and the newly formed team, which she hopes to be able to continue supporting in success as they enter North Derbyshire Youth Football and Derby Junior Football leagues for the first time this May.

Jacqui and her restaurants have been supporting grassroots clubs since 2010, donating much-needed kit and equipment that enables clubs to offer training and games to local children. Over the past nine years, Jacqui and her restaurants have donated kit to clubs including South Normanton Colts.

Jacqui, who owns and operates four restaurants in the Mansfield and Alfreton area, said: “I’m delighted to support local football and to be able to donate these much-needed bibs to the new Under 6 team at Alfreton Town Juniors. Grassroots football is a key part of the local Alfreton community and I’m extremely proud to be part of it and to support the team.”

Tel Greenwood, communication development officer, Alfreton Town Juniors FC, said: “All the kids are delighted with the new bibs which they’ve used in recent training sessions. This donation will really make a difference to the Under 6’s team, and we look forward to entering the two leagues with the help of Jacqui and the McDonald’s team”.