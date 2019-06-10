Rain relents just in time for Chesterfield to beat Denby and climb to fourth

On-song Chesterfield continued their rich vein of form when outplaying Denby in a rain-affected Derbyshire County League, Premier Division match.

The game at the Old Copper Yard was close to being cancelled until relentless squalls relented and made a 20-over duel possible.

When play got under way, the visitors took command and restricted Denby to 86-9 before knocking off the runs for the loss of four wickets and with five overs to spare to climb to fourth in the table.

It soon became apparent that the pitch would pose problems for the batsmen, and Denby’s openers, Pete Burgoyne (10) and South African Wes Coulentianos (16), did well to survive before the spin of Tom Bacon (2-15) removed them both.

Ben Chapman-Lilley (25) tried hard to get Denby going, but wickets soon began to tumble at regular intervals, including three to Harry Wilmott (3-17) and a couple to Adam Woodhouse (2-14) as tight bowling was backed up by sharp fielding.

Chesterfield’s run-chase was led by opener Matt Critchley, who fired a rapid 32, including three sixes, and by the time he was second man out on 48 in the fifth over, the game was effectively won.

Progress was more cautious post-Critchley, but the loss of three further wickets failed to halt the visitors’ victory march, with Andy Rogers making 15no. The pick of Denby’s bowlers was Jack Richardson with 2-10.