Rain frustrates Derbyshire Falcons and Lancashire Lightning

Lancashire Lightning were left frustrated when their Vitality Blast match against the Derbyshire Falcons at Derby was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Heavy rain yesterday and again throughout the morning in Derby meant the prospects were already bleak before the umpires and players arrived at the County Ground.

With no sign of any improvement, the game was called off at 3.30pm with both sides taking one point, which leaves Lancashire unbeaten on top of the North Group with eight from five matches while Derbyshire move off the bottom with three from four.

Derbyshire are next in action at Worcester on Wednesday with Lancashire taking on Durham at Chester-Le-Street on Friday.