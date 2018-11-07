Property developer’s backing will allow Matlock sports clubs to thrive

Property developers have been showing their support for the sporting community in Matlock by sponsoring both Matlock Town Football Club and Matlock Golf Club.

The sponsorship, from Harron Homes, will enable the respective clubs to continue to expand their facilities and encourage the community to get involved in sports.

Paul Walters, sales manager at Harron Homes Midlands said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring and showing our support to both Matlock FC and Matlock Golf Club.

“Both clubs provide a great source of local entertainment as well as offering the Matlock community the chance to keep active.

“We wish everyone competing and supporting both clubs the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

Matlock Town Football Club have had a tricky start to the season, but with the support of the town, the club is confident that The Gladiators will turn it around and have a strong season.

On Saturday, November 17, Matlock Town will welcome Stalybridge Celtic to Causeway Lane, with the match being sponsored by Harron Homes.

With Celtic having struggled to pick up points on their travels recently, The Gladiators will be aiming to make Causeway their Colosseum, and to come away with three points.

Tom Wright, chairman and commercial manager of Matlock Town FC, said: “It’s great to see a local organisation getting behind the club and realising the importance of sports in the area. Harron Homes are always welcome at Matlock FC.”

Christian Goodman, Golf Club manager and Club Professional, said: “We have had been developing a positive relationship with Harron Homes for years now, and the work they do in the local community is something that others can aspire towards.”

Harron Homes have a new development in the Matlock area- Thornberries, which features three, four and five bedroomed homes.

For more information visit: http://www.harronhomes.com