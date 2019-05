Dronfield youngster Ryan Williams has raced to a national title to follow up his success as champion of the East Midlands last year.

Representing Henry Fanshawe School, Williams stormed to victory in the U13s’ event at the British School Cycling Association’s national circuit race championships at Leeds.

The race was over 12 laps of the mile-long, purpose-built track, but Williams beat rivals from across the country, including from as far afield as Somerset, after a superb sprint finish.