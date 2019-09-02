Watson’s quickfire double delights boss of Staveley’s cycling team

A dominant double inside three days from Dean Watson kept the victory machine that is Staveley’s own cycling team rumbling on at the weekend.

Watson climbed to the top step of the podium with deadly displays of race craft in both the Wakefield Closed Circuit Evening Criterium Race last Friday and then the Warwick Town Centre Elite Race on Sunday.

Dean Watson on the podium after his victory at Warwick.

It delighted Andy Moore, the manager of the Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James Racing team who said: “Deano was absolutely devastating.

“The circult floodlights failed at Wakefield at one stage, but he ploughed on at 30mph in the pitch black, and still won.

“At Warwick, he was totally faultless. His reading of the race was a delight. It was a display of racing mastery and genius.

“To make his solo breakaway as early as he did was a bold move, but with the form he’s in, that kind of confidence is entirely justified.”

In fact, Watson sprinted clear with fully ten minutes of the challenge remaining. It looked ambitious, but a relentless display of determination saw the gap extended and he drove his Propel over the line in style, much to the delight of the Warwick crowd.

Earlier, he had been well supported by teammate Aaron Chambers-Smith and was never out of the first seven in a field that included well-known 41-year-old cycling star Russ Downing.

Chambers-Smith had also been in action at Wakefield, bagging a top-ten finish that gained him promotion to category-one status to cap a season of high achievement for the youngster from Stanfree.

But once again, the race was mainly about Watson, who was prominent from the flag, looking sharp and keen to capitalise on any opportunity.

During a lull in proceedings, he opened up the race with an explosive sprint that took him clean away. Even when he was joined by two rivals, he remained in control and rode an attacking finish to seal his win.