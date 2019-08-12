Watson delivers the goods again for Staveley’s cycling team

Deadly Dean ‘Deano’ Watson delivered the goods again for Staveley’s cycling team in the latest in a series of city-centre criterium races at Newcastle-under-Lyme on Sunday.

Demonstrating the consistency and solid form he has shown all season, Watson conquered a tight and fast dash round a challenging and compact circuit to bring home the points for the Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James Racing team.

Overcast conditions and light drizzle threatened to turn the circuit into a treacherous skidpan, but the rains held off just

enough to ensure the Tarmac remained dry.

Watson quickly settled into the pace and positioned himself well in the front third of the race. Several crashes were avoided, and as the laps went by, he strategically picked his way through the field.

Having chosen wet tyres as a precaution against the possibility of a downpour, Watson was fully rewarded with a deserved points-scoring finishr, leaving team manager Andy Moore suitably impressed.

Moore said: “Deano kept a cool head and avoided the crashes. It would have been easy to lose concentration and end up in the barriers, but he kept it all shiny side up and brought home the points for us with a solid and measured performance.

“There was no risk-taking. The ride was just as ordered.”

Watson faces a change in discipline this coming weekend when the Ryedale Grand Prix takes place. This is an open road race which will undoubtedly provide an opportunity for yet more points-building for the Staveley squad.