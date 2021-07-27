Tributes paid after Derbyshire County Cricket club great Mike Hendrick passes away

Former Derbyshire and England great Mike Hendrick has passed away. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Hendrick played for England in the 1979 World Cup final and also won the Ashes in 1977 and 1978/79.

It capped a fine decade for ‘Hendo’ who made a major breakthrough with Derbyshire in 1972 when he took 6-7 against Nottinghamshire in a John Player League match at Trent Bridge and four days later took 6-43 against the same opponents in a Championship game.

He took 8-50 against Northamptonshire and 7-65 against Somerset, both at Chesterfield, ending the season with 58 first class wickets at an average of 23.00.

In a memorial piece for Derbyshire’s official website, Heritage Officer David Griffin said ‘Hendo’ would be missed by all.

"Curmudgeonly when the mood took him he was also a fine raconteur,” he said.

“I recall an evening in a bar in Edinburgh about 15 years ago when he sat and regaled a group of about half a dozen of us with magnificent tales of cricketers past and present, all delivered in his sonorous tone, with a perfectly-timed punch line, followed by the sound of laughter.

“So, what of his bowling? Numbers cannot do him justice, although 719 wickets at an average under 20 place him right up there with the best the county has ever produced.

"Forever remembered as one of Derbyshire’s greats and an England Test match opening bowler, everyone connected with Derbyshire, past and present, on and off the field, will want to join together and say, “Farewell Hendo, and thanks for the memories.”

Born at Darley Dale in 1948, Hendrick was educated in the north-east at St Mary’s Grammar School in Darlington and as a teenager played 2nd XI cricket for Leicestershire before making his 2nd XI debut for Derbyshire against Lancashire at Turf Moor, Burnley, in 1967.

His 719 all formats wickets place him 16th on the overall list for Derbyshire.

Hendrick was also part of the famous Derbyshire side who won the 1981 Natwest Trophy, before he joined Nottinghamshire after relations soured with captain Barry Wood.