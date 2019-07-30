Tenpin bowlers from Chesterfield win medals at national championships

Youngsters at Chesterfield Youth Bowling Club are celebrating after a magnificent performance at the national tenpin bowling championships in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

For they returned home with a gold medal and a silver medal to show for their efforts.

Connall Mair, Daniel Davidson, Luke Warren and Thomas Elwell, who won silver.

The gold was won by Chloe Birch and Summer Dodson in the girls’ doubles (bantam division).

And the silver was scooped in the boys’ team event by the proud quartet of Connall Mair, Daniel Davidson, Luke Warren and Thomas Elwell.

Kevion Black, the chairman of the club, said: “I was really proud of their achievements and cannot wait to see what the new 2019/20 season will bring.”

The club is based at the Chesterfield Bowl, a well-established 16-lane tenpin bowling centre.