Success for Peterborough crews at prestigious National Schools Regatta

The competition took place on the famous Olympic Dorney lake, where junior crews raced over 1000 metres on the Friday, and 2000 metres on the Saturday and Sunday.

On the Friday, Oliver Barber, Sergio Read Moreira Lima, Huw Ballard, James Goodchild and cox Anouk Bosma placed 18th out of 55 crews in the J15 coxed quad time trials.

The Women’s J15 coxed quad of Emma Dennis, Emma Calver, Emily Fitzjohn, Peggy Papworth and cox Hannah Fitzjohn did exceedingly well to place ninth out of 69 crews in the time trials, just two seconds from an A final qualification.

They then went on to place fifth in a very close B final, just four seconds behind first place.

Over the 2 kilometre course on the Saturday, the Championship coxless quad of Tom Calver, Jack Wakefield-Lilley, Bert Papworth and Daniel Armstrong placed 20th in their time trial, then went on to place second in the C final, just 4 seconds behind Walton rowing club.

On the Sunday the Women’s Championship double of Devonne Piccaver and Ella Darrington did exceptionally well to qualify for the A final in their event.

In their time trial they placed sixth out of 28 crews which led them to the their semi-final where they finished third, and then in their A final they crossed the line in fifth position, five seconds ahead of Maidenhead Rowing Club.

The remaining crews that raced on Sunday were James Garfield and James Ryder who placed 13th in the J16 doubles time trial, and Erin Ansell-Crook, Wiktoria Szubzda, Sophie Bicknell and Lottie Tasker who placed 12th in the Women’s 16 quads time trial, then went on to finish sixth in the B final, less than a second behind Kew house school in fifth position.

Peterborough City Rowing Club will be hosting their Jubilee regatta this weekend on June 4 and 5.