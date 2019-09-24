South Winfield boxer Dring celebrates his second pro victory

Up-and-coming boxer Liam Dring, of South Wingfield, is celebrating victory in the second bout of his professional career.

In the fight at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Dring boxed 34-year-old Pablo Narvaez, from Nicaragua.

Narvaez boasted much more experience, having amassed 32 bouts, and also weighed in 3lb heavier than Dring.

But the 21-year-old flyweight won each one of the four three-minute rounds to follow up the fine success over Spaniard Elvis Guillen on his pro debut in July.

Dring said: “I intend to keep improving, and I have big dreams for the future.”