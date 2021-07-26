Smalley's Leon Haslam frustrated after tough World Superbike Championship weekend

Leon Haslam was expecting a much better weekend. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Haslam finished eighth in an aborted race one, 12th in the Superpole Race and 10th during race during round five at Assen circuit.

“In the Superpole race, a rider caused me to lose about eight positions through the first turn,” he said..

“It was a difficult race and we struggled with both the front of the bike and power delivery too.

“In the second race, I made a good start but then a rider crashed and I had to avoid him, which meant I lost ground again.

“I felt like I had good rhythm through the first part of the race anyway, but then from about lap ten I started to lose a lot of time, more than one second per lap.

“Overall, it’s been a tough weekend and I’m left frustrated as I expected top five results at this circuit.”