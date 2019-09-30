Shuttlewood skater hoping for Team GB call-up at Special Olympics

A talented ice-skater from Shuttlewood has maintained his prolific run of form with more medals at high-ranking competitions.

Callum Mills, 20, has special needs and competes in inclusive skating events up and down the country.

Since April, he has bagged a host of gold, silver and bronze medals, and could soon be winning a place in Great Britain’s ice skating squad for the Special Olympics next year.

In an event at Glasgow, Mills won six golds and finished second overall in the Paralympics category and third overall in the British inclusive skating category.

At Edinburgh, he won two golds, and at the International Inclusive and Paralympics Jeans for Genes event last month, he landed four golds.

Proud mum Michelle said: “Callum works extremely hard. His next big competition is in January.”