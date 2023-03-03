News you can trust since 1855
See if you know any of these youngsters from Matlock's St Joseph's Primary School and Highfield School getting sporty in this retro picture gallery

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

Hopefully that was the case for the pupils from Highfields School and St Joseph Primary School pictured in our gallery.

We also have pictures of junior football, orienteering and water polo.

Take a look at our pics and see if you can spot someone you know.

And if you like this gallery then take a look at these brilliant pictures from Matlock’s always popular Bunting Cup football festival, here.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. Norton Woodseats v FC Sports Blacks

A former Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football and action from U7's Norton Woodseats and FC Sports Blacks.

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. Hockey training

England hockey star Charlotte Hartley was the special guest at Highfields School in Matlock as part of a past World Sports Day.

Photo: Paul Robinson

3. Olympic Hero

Sir Steve Redgrave talks to pupils about sport during a visit to St.Joseph's Primary School.

Photo: Paul Robinson

4. Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School

Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School enjoyed sporting success after winning a Benchball Sports Stars Challenge at the Arc Leisure Centre.

Photo: Edward Dingwall

Primary schoolMatlock