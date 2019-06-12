Seb Perez stars as co-driver at Modena Cento Ore rally

Chesterfield racing sensation Seb Perez claimed an impressive second place at the Modena Cento Ore rally in Italy.

The 19-year-old, currently competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, took to the passenger seat for a change and became co-driver for the first time alongside Andrew Siddall in the Ford Escort MK2 LAR 800P,

Perez said: “It was a big stepping stone for me entering into the co-driving world, which is something I will appreciate more when I compete in rallies myself.”

The prestigious rally featured 11 stages, including three circuit races and a Super Special stage that started at the eastern coastal town of Rimini, taking in iconic race tracks on the way to finish in Modena, the home town of Enzo Ferrari.

After day one stages were complete, Perez was third in a night race.

At Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola for the second circuit race, Perez climbed behind the wheel. Although struggling with straight line speed at the famous venue, he crossed the line sixth.

Day three saw the duo in Circuito del Mugello, Florence, where Perez was fourth.

Sindall drove the remaining stages of the day, leaving the duo in the lead of the rally with one day to go.

The two final stages saw them caught by their main rival from the start, a 1981 Porsche 911 SC.

Sidall took the driving duties for the last Super Special around Autodromo di Modena before heading into Piazza Grande to secure second place.