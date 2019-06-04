Seb Perez is handed a dream drive at the British Grand Prix

A guest place at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone next month has been handed to Chesterfield motor-racing driver Seb Perez.

The 19-year-old will be one of three Brits in the international Mobil 1 Porsche Supercup race that follows the Formula One grand prix on Sunday, July 14.

Perez, a Porsche Carrera Cup GB pro-category driver, will race alongside his Amigos teammate, Nottinghamshire’s George Gamble, and the high-ranking 2018 Porsche junior champion Dan Harper, who is the current leader in the British championship. Perex sits fifth in the standings.

They will use their Carrera Cup cars, but converted to Supercup spec for the weekend, meaning they will be lighter and quicker, and also limited to the sets of tyres they can use.

The Mobil Supercup is a highly prestigious, truly global championship that has been running for more than 25 years.

An excited Perez said: “Performing in front of a crowd of about 110,000 people on Grand Prix day is going to be pretty special, and being on the Formula One package is another thing altogether.

“I think we shall do all right. I’m really looking forward to it and hope to have a good weekend.”

All three drivers went to Silverstone last week to test for the event, and Perez topped speeds of more than 237kph.

He added: “Technically, the car has a few subtle differences to our usual GB Cup car. Qualifying will be interesting because there will be fewer tyres to use.”

Perez’s race will be televised on Sky Sports F1 and other TV channels across the world. It’s part of a busy and demanding schedule for him over the next few months.

His usual Porsche Carrera Cup GB commitments will be taking him to Croft, Oulton Park, Thruxton and Brands Hatch, as well as two further trips to Silverstone, where the series supports the FIA World Endurance Championship at the end of August and then the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship in September.