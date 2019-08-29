Seb Perez all set for Silverstone return in Porsche Carrera Cup

Chesterfield's Seb Perez will make his second appearance on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit this season, as the Porsche Carrera Cup GB races alongside the FIA World Endurance Championship at its 2019/20 season opener this weekend (Aug 30-Sept 1).

Having competed in the Porsche Supercup at the British Grand Prix in July, the Chesterfield-based driver will have a slight advantage over his rivals, some of whom will not have raced on the full circuit in the 911 GT3 Cup cars used in the series.

Finishing just a handful of seconds outside of the top ten as he impressed on his debut in the Supercup, the 19-year old will have further opportunities to demonstrate his abilities in front of the FIA WEC and European Le Mans Series teams across the weekend.

After a promising trip to Thruxton last time out, where he took two fourth-placed finishes, Seb, in his maiden season in the Pro class of the Carrera Cup, will be looking to score further championship points with six races of the season left to run.

The 2018 Pro-Am champion has two practice sessions on Friday August 30, with qualifying on Saturday August 31 at 10:10 and race one of the weekend at 13:05, just before the ELMS contest. Race two for the Amigos Redline Racing driver begins at 10:05 on Sunday, September 1, ahead of the FIA WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone.

Perez said: “The way we operated with the tyres during the Supercup weekend will help us as a team going into this race. We had some very good running on the Grand Prix circuit so that should be an advantage going into the Carrera Cup contest as we’ve had track time, especially with the new camber changes.

“I think a podium is within our reach. The change of camber has had a fairly big impact on the way we set the cars up and the first time we had the change was during the Supercup weekend, so having had a flavour of what it feels like to go around Silverstone with those settings should be of a help to us. I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we will come away from the circuit having had a good weekend.”