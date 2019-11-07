Seb Perez all set for Mallorca test in Rally Dijious Bo

Talented Chesterfield driver Seb Perez is set to test himself on the roads of Mallorca as he competes in the Island’s Rally Dijious Bo this weekend (November 10/11).

Just four weeks after he concluded the Porsche Carrera Cup GB season, scoring two podiums in his maiden campaign in the series’ Pro class, he is set to switch his modern Gen II 911 GT3 Cup car for something a little different.

The 20-year old will compete in the event in his classic 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS alongside Gary McElhinney, with whom he competed in the Rally Clásico Mallorca earlier in 2019, and the Chesterfield-based Dansport preparation team.

The event, held largely over one day with a spectator stage on the Friday night, will offer a challenging mix of fast open sections and technical mountain climbs, culminating in a spectacular 30km night stage which will test the abilities of all those taking part.

Despite competing against more modern machinery, including a 911 GT3 Cup car, Perez is relishing the challenge in his Amigos-liveried machine, formerly driven by Swedish rally legend Björn Waldegård.

He said: “It’ll be nice to go to Mallorca and take part in the Dijious Bo rally. It is a predominantly modern rally as there are all sorts from RS Cosworths to GT3 Cup cars like I’ve raced this year, so it will be interesting to see how I get on.

“Apart from the rallies earlier this year I’ve only had a test and installation run in the Porsche, so it’ll be straight into the spectator stage on Friday night then onto the rally on Saturday.

“There’s a bit of everything in the event. It’s in the North of the island so there are sections like Belgium with flat, narrow, short fast corners, then we go up onto Pollença and that’s like a racetrack; its open with a kilometre straight so it’s like a giant Donington Park. There’s a good mix but I think it’ll be a good challenge against modern cars.

“On the previous rallies I’ve done on the island I’ve enjoyed the fast-flowing stuff, as it is similar to what I am used to in the Carrera Cup, but its also good practice on the tight and twisty bits for the events I am planning to do next year.

“I am really looking forward to the 30km stage in the dark on Saturday night and having a bit of fun. It’s a local event for us out there so it’s enjoyable and I’m excited about the competition.”