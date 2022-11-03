News you can trust since 1855
Can you spot a familiar face from these young runners during a past Chesterfield Half Marathon?

Retro: 20 pictures looking back on the always popular Chesterfield Half Marathon

The Chesterfield Half Marathon isn’t just for competitive club runners.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Each year thousands take part in the event over a variety of distances – with the fun run element always a huge favourite with kids and families.

In our latest gallery we’ve picked out just some of the junior runners who have helped make the event such fun down the years.

See if you can spot a familiar face – and tag in anyone you know.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email them to [email protected]

1. The winner

The winner of the fun run crosses the finish line.

Photo: Eric Gregory

2. Start of the fun run

These youngsters get their fun run underway.

Photo: Eric Gregory

3. A race for all

Young and old are pictured at the start of the fun run.

Photo: Eric Gregory

4. Runner up in the fun run crosses the finish line.

Runner up in the fun run crosses the finish line.

Photo: Eric Gregory

