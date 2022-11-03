Retro: 20 pictures looking back on the always popular Chesterfield Half Marathon
The Chesterfield Half Marathon isn’t just for competitive club runners.
Each year thousands take part in the event over a variety of distances – with the fun run element always a huge favourite with kids and families.
In our latest gallery we’ve picked out just some of the junior runners who have helped make the event such fun down the years.
See if you can spot a familiar face – and tag in anyone you know.
And if you like this gallery then why not check out our gallery of senior runners from previous races, here.
If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email them to [email protected]
Page 1 of 5