Shinnon defend a corner against Spotted Frog in HKL Three back in November. Photo by Martin Roberts.

That’s especially the case for THREE leaders Mutton FC who have won 11 of their 12 fixtures, losing just once, Aiden Ordidge scoring 12 times.

Josh Parfitt and Adam Plant’s 12 and 11 goals respectively have propelled Glapwell Gladiators into second position, just three points behind leaders Mutton.

Spotted Frog are placed third and seven points from second, while Rangers have been inconsistent so far, scoring eight and five against Shinnon and Mutton but conceding nine at Glapwell and eight at Mutton. Luke Jackson has scored eight for them to date.

Aiden Ordidge has scored 12 goals for Mutton so far.

Boot and Shoe sit comfortably in mid-table and with Harry Oakley and Jordan White having both scored four goals.

Dronfield Town have shown they can score goals including seven at Newbold CFT but they also concede too many including 15 in the first four games.

Rhys Wallhead has scored eight goals for Shinnon however as a team they have scored just 19 overall and find themselves at the wrong end of the table, while Newbold CFT have won just twice so far.

In HKL FOUR just two points separate the top three clubs.

Tom Torrington, of Shinnon, clears a throw in against Newbold CFT. Pic by Martin Roberts.

At the top of the table are Contact Club who have games in hand of all of their closest rivals. Dale Jones’ eight goals have helped as they’ve lost just once so far.

Espial occupy second place with Craig Marples having scored ten goals, while Green Utd are third, two points behind the leaders and Tom Hunt and Dan Brown’s six and five goals have played a big part to date.

Mark Pepper has been in good form for fourth-placed Tibshelf Community, scoring nine goals, with Lloyd Davies and Jack Maltby both scoring seven.

Arkwright Town have won four and lost four. Vastly experienced Neil Grayson and Jack Smith are key players for Town, the latter having scored six goals to date.

Apollo have won four and lost five with Kyle Turner being their stand out performer hitting ten goals thus far.