Record times are smashed in the Chesterfield Half-Marathon

Searingly fast times lit up the successful third running of the Redbrik Chesterfield Half-Marathon on Sunday morning.

The winner of the 13.1-mile race, Richard Start, of Wingerworth, set a course record of one hour, 11 minutes, 52 seconds.

And Susan Lewis, of Leeds, who won the women’s race, also broke the record with a time of 1.24.29.

Almost 800 runners finished the half-marathon, while more than 700 others took in its support races, the Peak FM Five-Mile Run and the Blachford UK Fun Run.

The oldest participant in the half-marathon was 79-year-old Dave Onion, from Nottingham, while the youngest was 17-year-old Daniel Lowe, from Chesterfield.

The winner of the five-mile race was Rob Shoreson, of Whitwell, who clocked a time of 29.59 minutes, while the first lady to cross the line was Clowne’s Louise Cocking in 33.11, which was another record.

The winner of the 1K fun run, which took place within the boundaries of Queen’s Park, was Logan Fairey.

Event director John Timms said: “I’d like to congratulate Richard Start and Susan Lewis on breaking the half-marathon records.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to making the event a success once more, including partners, sponsors and all those who took part.

“It was truly amazing to see how many people turned out to support the event, and a special mention must go to all the volunteers who helped out on race day.”

The event raised £40,000 for two local charities, Ashgate Hospicecare and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.