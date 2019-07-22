Record-breaking swimmer Jacob Whittle at European Youth Summer Olympics

History-making swimmer Jacob Whittle, of Oakerthorpe, is this week relishing his latest big challenge at the European Youth Summer Olympics.

Whittle, who turns 15 in September, flew out to Baku, Azerbaijan to represent Great Britain at the tournament after causing a minor sensation at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Russia.

He not only made the final of the 100m freestyle, even though he was two years younger than all his rivals, he also became the first 14-year-old ever to break the 50-second barrier. He clocked an incredible 49.97 seconds in his semi-final before finishing seventh in the final.

Whittle, who is sponsored by Australian swimwear brand, Funky Trunks, secured his debut place in the British team after record-breaking displays at the national championships.