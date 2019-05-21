North Derbyshire Running Club forms Redbrik Half Marathon partnership

One of the region’s biggest running clubs has teamed up with the 2019 Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon.

North Derbyshire Running Club, which every year hosts a monthly 5k series No Walk in The Park as well as the Bolsover 10k, Hardwick 10k, Spire 10 miles and the Grassmoor 10k, which is new for 2019, has joined forces withthe 2019 Redbrik Half Marathon and Peak FM Five Mile Run.

The partnership will see the club provide a minimum of three pacers for the event itself, as well as hold an information stand in Queen’s Park at the start/finish line.

The club will also provide support and advice for runners on all levels, from tips on ‘couch to 5km’ challenges to guidance for more experienced runners — with jog clubs, training nights and more.

Sarah Johnson, secretary and coach at North Derbyshire Running Club, said: “This is a really great opportunity for us to showcase what North Derbyshire Running Club is all about — we’re thrilled to be involved.

“The Redbrik Chesterfield Half will be one of our Club Challenge events and we’re excited to enter a team into this year’s race. The event is so popular with local people and gives the community an opportunity to get behind a fantastic mass participation event – it’s great for the town of Chesterfield.”

John Timms, event director at Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon, said: “We’re delighted that this partnership has come to fruition – it’s great to have joined forces with one of the region’s major running clubs.

“It’s very exciting to have North Derbyshire Running Club on board. The Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon is a great community-focused event, but we wish to appeal to both new runners just starting out on their ‘journey’ and those with more experience who are looking to challenge themselves.”

For more information or to enter the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon, Peak FM or Blachford Fun Run, visit www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com.

For more information on North Derbyshire Running Club visit https://northderbyshirerc.jimdo.com/.