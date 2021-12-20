No games means time to reflect on season so far in Chesterfield Sunday League

Action from Britannia Tupton against Crown Killamarsh earlier this month. Photo by Martin Roberts.

The result means an extended Christmas and New Year break for the league with fixtures hopefully re-starting on Sunday, January 16.

Heading into the break Newton George and Dragon top the HKL ONE table having picked up 19 points from their first nine games of a 16-game league season.

A point behind in second place having played two games more are Doe Lea who made the worst possible start to the season losing their opening five games.

However, a narrow 2-0 victory over Clowne Wanderers proved to be a watershed moment and they have since won their last five games to make it six for the season, scoring 15 goals in the process, 28 overall.

Renishaw Miners Welfare are third, one point further behind and had they been slightly more consistent they could be higher.

Defending champions Britannia are fourth though they have played just seven times in 2021/22, winning five of them.

Promoted Newbold got off to a flyer winning four of their first five games, but have since won just once in four and find themselves in fifth place as a result.

Clowne Wanderers are third from bottom, Bolsover Town sit below them despite a good start, and Brampton Gas Bar and Bites prop up the table

In HKL TWO Clowne Wanderers Reserves hit the top seven days ago following a 2-1 win over long time leaders Butchers Arms. Their form has been good for most of the season to date, losing just twice in nine starts.

Second-placed Butchers Arms started brilliantly, winning five of their first seven games and rattling in 27 goals but have claimed just one point from their last three.

In third place are unbeaten Crown Killamarsh who have won four and drawn five.

A place and two points further back are Pilsley Community, while goals have certainly been plentiful in Hollingwood Athletic’s season to date as they have scored 34 and conceded 29, the most intriguing of those games a 5-5 draw at Pilsley Community.

Brampton Moor Rovers have won four times, drawn once but lost on six occasions. They have conceded six twice and five once so far but have, encouragingly scored four on three occasions to date and if they can address their defensive frailties in the new year they will undoubtably climb the table.

Hepthorne Lane have won only one of their opening nine games but draws have been no problem as they have had six in nine games, five of their first six.

Britannia Tupton may have scored the division’s fewest goals but have also played the fewest games, just eight winning two, drawing two and losing four.

Hasland Club finished bottom of ONE last time around and currently occupy the same position in TWO having picked up two points from two draws in nine starts thus far.