Newbold schoolgirl on a mission to raise profile of women in motorsport

A 14-year-old girl from Newbold is hoping to make a name for herself, and possibly break down some gender barriers, in the world of motorsport.

Only two women have competed in Formula One in its 69-year history, and only five per cent of licensed drivers in all motor sports in this country are female.

But if determination is anything to go by, Millie Hart could be about to buck the trend as she takes the first step on her career ladder.

Millie is enjoying her debut season in the Daniel Ricciardo Karting Series, which is for 11-to-16-year-olds and the brainchild of the 30-year-old Australian F1 driver who was seventh in this month’s British Grand Prix.

Ricciardo himself has created the karts, which are capable of speeds of 80mph, and the idea behind the series is to unearth the motor racing stars of the future and develop their skills.

Millie has tackled two rounds so far, and has improved with every session. In her latest outing at Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire, she finished 18th of 32 and second rookie.

She has been immersed in motorsport from a young age because dad Nick runs his own successful racing team, Hart GT.

Millie said: “I am aspiring to be a successful female racer. I have always had a keen interest in motorsport. I’ve owned a mini moto, an off-road buggy, a quad bike and now I am seriously into karts.

“I am looking for businesses to sponsor me so that I can continue my racing career. I would like to raise the awareness of women in motorsport to its fullest potential.”