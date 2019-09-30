Moto3 ace Seabright pockets more points for Wilson Racing

Moto3 ace Fenton Seabright picked up more points for the Dronfield-based Wilson Racing team in the latest round of the European Talent Cup series in Jerez, Spain.

The extremely competitive series is seen as a breeding ground for future MotoGP stars and Wilson Racing are one of only two British teams taking part.

But Seabright posted two 13th places and has now scored points in seven of his nine races so far. His tally of 39 points places him 14th in the overall standings.

Team manager Gary Wilson said: “We struggled at the start of both races in Jerez, and Fenton had to fight against some really fast riders just to maintain position, let alone move through the field.

“But I am pleased he scored points in both. This class is so competitive that a tenth of a second here or there makes a huge difference.

“We know we have the bike, the rider and the team to push on, and we will look to do so in the final two rounds of the competition.”

After a decent qualifying session, Seabright started the two races in ninth spot. But he soon dropped to 16th in both and found himself needing to make up ground.

The last two rounds are also in Spain, at Albacete on October 13 and at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia on November 10.