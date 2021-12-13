Chesterfield pay homage to their Mexican team members' homeland after the win against Sheffield Hallam.

Playing their final game before the winter break, strikes from Mexican internationals Jorge Aguilar and Alex Sandoval, plus a second-half winner from man-of-the-match Josh Beardsley were enough to see off a spirited Hallam side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First team captain Jon Moores said: “We didn’t play particularly well in the second-half but did just enough. I’m really pleased with the character we showed, especially after losing last week. Hallam have got some really skilful young players and they made it really difficult for us”.