Mexican duo hit the target in key Chesterfield HC win over Sheffield Hallam
Chesterfield survived a late scare to secure a vital three points against bottom club Sheffield Hallam on Saturday.
Playing their final game before the winter break, strikes from Mexican internationals Jorge Aguilar and Alex Sandoval, plus a second-half winner from man-of-the-match Josh Beardsley were enough to see off a spirited Hallam side.
First team captain Jon Moores said: “We didn’t play particularly well in the second-half but did just enough. I’m really pleased with the character we showed, especially after losing last week. Hallam have got some really skilful young players and they made it really difficult for us”.
On the season so far, Moores added: “In terms of points, our aim was to be in touch with the sides around us and we’ve hit that target. The boys have also really enjoyed it so far and have learnt a lot. They certainly deserve a bit of a break before we start up again in the new year”.