Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Charlie Griffin leads Leicestershire to promotion

Melton Mowbray TC’s ladies captain Charlie Griffin led Leicestershire back to the top tier of county tennis with a superb team performance at the Senior Summer County Cup.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 11:19 am
Melton's Charlie Griffin led Leicestershire to promotion.
Melton's Charlie Griffin led Leicestershire to promotion.

Griffin led several talented youngsters alongside club team mate Corinne Blythe, former Melton and doubles partner Helen Thorpe and Roundhill TC player Abigail Amos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

An opening day 5-4 loss to Warwickshire, despite Amos and Tabitha Holmes collecting a maximum three wins, was followed by successive 7-2 wins over Avon and Gloucestershire and more maximums from Amos and Holmes.

Day four paired them with title challengers Nottinghamshire and once again the team recorded a 7-2 win with Amos and Holmes earning three more wins, well supported by Thorpe and Anna Michelle Chesca who also notched a maximum.

The last day looked to be a shoot-out with Middlesex but rain wiped out the day completely, leaving Leicestershire in top spot and promoted along with Notts back to the top tier.

LeicestershireMelton Mowbray Tennis ClubMelton