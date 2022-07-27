Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Charlie Griffin leads Leicestershire to promotion

Griffin led several talented youngsters alongside club team mate Corinne Blythe, former Melton and doubles partner Helen Thorpe and Roundhill TC player Abigail Amos.
An opening day 5-4 loss to Warwickshire, despite Amos and Tabitha Holmes collecting a maximum three wins, was followed by successive 7-2 wins over Avon and Gloucestershire and more maximums from Amos and Holmes.
Day four paired them with title challengers Nottinghamshire and once again the team recorded a 7-2 win with Amos and Holmes earning three more wins, well supported by Thorpe and Anna Michelle Chesca who also notched a maximum.
The last day looked to be a shoot-out with Middlesex but rain wiped out the day completely, leaving Leicestershire in top spot and promoted along with Notts back to the top tier.