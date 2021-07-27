Matlock Athletic Club runners take on gruelling Lake District fell races

Karl Webster, Bob Foreman, Mark Elwis, Geoff Cooper and Peter Wilmot at the Holme Moss Fell Race.

The first half is the climb up onto Blackamoor followed by a descent through the woods and a little sting in the tail of a climb finished by a fast road run back to the finish.

First back for Matlock was Megan Elliot in 39.41, placing her seventh in the age category and 64th overall.

Second back was Geoff Cooper in a time of 41.36 and placing 83rd overall and 19th in the M50 age category .

Third back was Amy Leake in a time of 45.22, placing her 15th in the age category and 128th overall.

It was a very hot evening for running with 176 taking part and Sam Soles, of Buxton AC, won in a time of 28.59.

It was the Lakeland 50 & 100 mile trail and fell race over the weekend. The race started at 6pm on Friday for the 100 milers and 11.30 Saturday morning for the 50 milers.

The Lakeland 100 Ultra Tour of the Lakes is the most spectacular long distance trail race in the UK.

The circular route encompasses the whole of the Lakeland fells, includes 6,300m ascent and consists almost entirely of public bridleways and footpaths.

The route heads south before completing a clockwise loop before arriving in Keswick. Then to Matterdale and continues over Haweswater before returning via Kentmere, Ambleside and Elterwater to finish at Coniston.

The 50 miler is on the second half of the 100 miler. Andy Hall finished the 100 in 30hrs 18 mins.

The weather wasn't ideal being in the mid to late 20s and the sun beating down with no shade.

In the Lakeland 50 miler Martin Zaleski flew round finishing seventh in 8hrs 55 mins. John Thorpe, a little beaten and broken, finished in 11hrs 18 mins and Andrew Watson came back in 13hrs 05 mins.

Parkruns resumed on Saturday in England after a long lay off due to Covid.

At Shipley Country Parkrun, Jacob Jones 1st JM11-14 and 11th overall in 20.25 and Dad, Gary 21.53. Dennis Holmes 24.02. Well done Luke Befesford, Ripley 1st overall 17.49 and 1st lady Lucie Griffiths 23.07. 182 runners.

Matlock AC’s John Birch, now living in Norfolk, ran at Sheringham Parkrun, in Sheringham Pk, representing North Norfolk Beach Runners and was 1st MV60 in 23.56 and 31st overall. Hattie Reynolds 1st lady 18.55 and 1st place overall Benjamin Peck 17.05. 243 runners.

Holme Moss FR (28.5k/1,315m) took place on Sunday in hot conditions. A 25.5k/1,285m fell run from Cartworth Moor CC, Holmfirth.

The route is flagged and descends steeply to Riding Wood to Ramsden Clough. Then ascends to Twizle Head Moss skyline. The route also takes in Crowden and Black Hill before returning via Ramsden Clough via the same route to the finish.