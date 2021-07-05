Leon Smalley knows where to improve after latest round of World Superbike Championship

Leon Haslam wants to make more progress after a decent display at Donington. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

The Smalley rider claimed fourth, sixth and ninth place finishes at Donington to leave him 13th overall in the championship standings.

He said: “It felt good to get fourth. I felt like we were in the mix for the podium in both yesterday’s race one and the Superpole race, which was definitely a positive.

"We then had some issues in the second race, but overall we can say that we’ve taken some steps over the weekend and are clear as to where we need to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My pace was quite strong in the Superpole race and my set-up wasn’t bad in the last race either.

"It was just a pity that we had an issue that ultimately saw me go backwards rather than forwards. All in all, a better weekend for us, and we hope to build on this.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​