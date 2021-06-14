Leon Haslam keen to solve problems after difficult World Superbike Championship weekend
Smalley’s Leon Haslam knows he has problems to solve after a difficult weekend in round three of the World Superbike Championship.
Haslam finished race one in 14th spot before crashing out of the second race at the first corner at the Misano Circuit in Italy
“Obviously the last race was a bit of a disaster as I lost the front in turn one, ran onto the green to try and save it but ultimately crashed,” he said.
“We have struggled with a few issues throughout the whole weekend, things we’ve been carrying since the first race actually.
“It’s a little strange as I’ve felt very positive during all the tests we have done. So yes, it was a less than ideal weekend here in Misano but we will work together as a team to seek a solution.
“We have some tests in a few days’ time before my home race at Donington where I hope to arrive feeling more like I did at the beginning of the year.”