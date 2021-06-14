Leon Haslam keen to solve problems after difficult World Superbike Championship weekend

Leon Haslam crashes out during the WorldSBK Race 2 in Misano Adriatico, Italy. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Haslam finished race one in 14th spot before crashing out of the second race at the first corner at the Misano Circuit in Italy

“Obviously the last race was a bit of a disaster as I lost the front in turn one, ran onto the green to try and save it but ultimately crashed,” he said.

“We have struggled with a few issues throughout the whole weekend, things we’ve been carrying since the first race actually.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a little strange as I’ve felt very positive during all the tests we have done. So yes, it was a less than ideal weekend here in Misano but we will work together as a team to seek a solution.