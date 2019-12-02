Late drama as Askwith turns game on its head for Arrows U14s

It needed something momentous for Derbyshire Arrows U14s to overcome Tees Valley Mohawks and Lloydie Askwith was happy to oblige, with two late free-throws to turn the game on its head in the most dramatic of finishes.

Askwith, no stranger to pressure from the line late on, held his nerve to sink both shots and deliver a dramatic 66-65 victory for his side against a Mohawks team which looked certain winners with four seconds remaining.

The feat was even more special because he had limped back on after injury and then sickness before hitting the consecutive shots in a thrilling game throughout between two closely matched teams, with the score swinging from one side to the other on several occasions.

An ecstatic coach James Kelly said: “It is a very special feeling to pull off such a dramatic victory I am proud to be their coach as they never gave in under the most suffocating of pressure.

“I am pleased for Lloydie Askwith he faced injury adversity and the pressure of the moment was injured and ill but kept in the moment.

“For one so young 0 an U12 in an U14 league - this is something momentous even though he has done this before. This group work hard for each other and never give up and sometimes special things happen. I have been with the Arrows all my life and this is certainly a moment I will always remember. To share this with these players and parents makes it even better.”

Arrows began confidently with Askwith hitting 10 points and Barnaby Smith a three-pointer in the first quarter for a 15-14 lead. Baskets from Kareem Luqmann and Amir Khan kept Arrows in touch, trailing 32-35 at the interval.

Christian Ampon, Joseph Windle and Selah Ahmed came to the fore in the third for a 47-43 Arrows lead. The Mohawks came back once more to leave the Arrows trailing by one with less than 10 seconds remaining.

In a pressure situation, Askwith stole the ball and was fouled with four seconds remaining to set up the pressure free throws for the win.

Arrows Scorers; Kyle Edwards 15, Lloydie Askwith 14, Christian Ampon 9, Barnaby Smith 9, Amir Khan 6.