Last-gasp three-pointer secures dramatic Encon Derbyshire Arrows victory in Preston

Encon Derbyshire Arrows enjoyed a dramatic victory in Preston.

Arrows had veteran play caller Pete Kelly in charge for the day and started with great energy, particularly defensively with James Kelly making a clever steal. Joseph Baugh as usual was at the heart of the matter and he helped the Arrows to a 17-13 lead.

Myerscough hit back in the second quarter as Arrows’ energy faded and only late baskets from Baugh stemmed the flow with Arrows trailing 37-30 at the interval.

Arrows were stronger in the third as Xavier McIntosh and George Brownell began to make progress, making sure the visitors were in contention going into the final quarter. trailing at 51-55.

It was a tense final quarter as both teams struggled to break down a resolute set of defences. Arrows edged ahead 64-62 but were instantly overtaken again.

The game went down with 26 seconds to go with Arrows trailing by 66-64. It was at this point that Baugh broke a double team and McKenzie crowned a fine performance with the winning three-pointer at 67-66.

Arrows Scorers; Joseph Baugh 20, Xavier McIntosh 18, George Brownell 13, Callam McKenzie 9, Arran Greenwood-Lee 4, Mats Mastarlerz 3.