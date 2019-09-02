Inspirational grandfather Lud Ramsey wins four medals at world games

A retired firefighter based in Chesterfield brought home four medals, including two golds, from the World Police and Fire Games in Chengdu, China.

Inspirational grandfather Lud Ramsey, who works as a personal trainer at Spireites Gym in the town, was among 10,000 athletes from more than 70 countries across the world who took part in the Olympics-style competition.

Representing Great Britain, the 59-year-old won gold in the 400m and 4X400m relay, silver in the 800m and bronze in the 200m.

It was the first time Asia had staged the event, which was open to police officers, firefighters and other law-enforcement officers, including from probation, border protection, immigration and customs.

Ramsey said he was delighted with his performances and thanked Children 1st day nurseries for sponsoring his trip to China.

Last year, he made headlines when starring in the TV show, ‘Ninja UK Warriors’, having appeared in ‘Gladiators’ 25 years ago.