Buxton and Matlock played out a 12-12 draw during a friendly at Sunnyfields at the weekend. It was part of an event which saw Buxton also face Ashbourne.

In pictures: Buxton RUFC and Matlock RUFC play out 12-12 draw during friendly event

After a few weeks of reduced activity due to COVID outbreaks, Buxton returned to the rugby pitch on Saturday afternoon to host fixtures against Ashbourne and Matlock.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 1:44 pm

Buxton were beaten 12-0 by Ashbourne before they played out an entertaining 12-12 draw with Matlock.

The afternoon commenced with a presentation of the new club shirt sponsor Geoff Mumford, of Burton Brewery.Geoff, a previous Buxton player himself who first took the field for Buxton in 1967, has been keen to mark the start of a new era for Buxton Rugby Club.

Here are just some of the pictures from their draw with Matlock.

