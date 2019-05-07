Impressive hat-trick for ace Birley

Deadly David Birley, of Lennons, completed an impressive hat-trick of victories in the Premier Competition, the blue riband event of the Chesterfield and District Snooker League.

Birley came up against another of the league’s best players, James Harrison, of Alfreton SC, who is also a former winner.

Harrison came out flying and set the tone for the match, taking the first frame with a 59 break. But Birley responded with breaks of 36, 36, 37, 36 and a 79 clearance in the fifth frame to complete a 4-1 win.

In the league itself, Lennons H were crowned First Division champions after the final set of fixtures, with club rivals, Lennons B, taking the runners-up spot.

Joining them in the top flight next season will be Second Division champions Newbold Community A and runners-up New Whittington SC.

The closest title race came in Division Three, where Staveley Miners Welfare B pinched top spot with a 5-0 win over Alfreton Palmer Morewood B after their rivals, NEDSC H and Arkwright, had both suffered 4-1 defeats against Lennons F.

Topping the player standings in each division were Martyn Taylor, Steve Goodwin and Ben Green.