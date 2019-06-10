Hillspeed’s new Argentinian driver makes ‘fantastic’ debut

Returning to two cars for the first time this year, the Hathersage-based Hillspeed again showed their potential in the third meeting of the BRDC British Forula 3 Championship season at Silverstone.

New recruit, Argentinian driver Nicolas Varrone, showed terrific pace and promise to take fourth place in the weekend’s second race, after Thai star Sasakorn ‘Cutter’ Chaimongkol had also been among the points the previous day, finishing sixth.

Team principal Richard Ollerenshaw said: “It was another huge weekend for us, with some good results.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Nico to the team. He did a fantastic job and a podium wasn’t far away, which would have been incredible on his debut in such a tough and competitive championship.

“From difficult, wet conditions in testing, he learned the car, the track and the tyres very impressively.

“With ‘Cutter’, the pace is there, and he’s a very fair driver. Race one went quite well for him, but in race two, he was brake-tested throughout as he tried to make progress, which was disappointing.”

Chaimongkol now sits 12th in the overall championship standings with 95 points, while Varrone is 17th with 23 points.

Next on the agenda for the pair is a trip to Donington Park for roiunds ten, 11 and 12 over the weekend of June 22 and 23.