Here's 26 great Chesterfield sporting retro pics - including Chesterfield Hockey Club, Chesterfield Cricket Club, a young Liam Pitchford and plenty more junior sport

Our latest sports retro gallery has nipped into our archives to bring you these pictures from Chesterfield’s sports scene down the decades.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jan 2022, 20:57 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:50 BST

We’ve got the town’s hockey club, cricket club and rugby union side all covered. There’s also some cracking pictures from junior sport across the town, and Liam Pitchford on his rise to success.

If you have any retro pics you want to see published, email [email protected]

Chesterfield Queens park sports centre playscheme. Table tennis, Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates.

1. Queens Park Sports Centre

Chesterfield Queens park sports centre playscheme. Table tennis, Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates. Photo: Brian Eyre

A past U11 team from Chesterfield Hockey Club. Did you come through the club's junior sides?

2. Chesterfield HC U11's

A past U11 team from Chesterfield Hockey Club. Did you come through the club's junior sides? Photo: National World

Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s

3. Chesterfield Junior Blues

Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s Photo: contributed

Lucas Bushby, Oliver Redfern, William Bushby and George Slack take part in a scheme to get people playing sport in Chesterfield.

4. Queens Park Sports Centre

Lucas Bushby, Oliver Redfern, William Bushby and George Slack take part in a scheme to get people playing sport in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

