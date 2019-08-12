Golden girl Baker helps Chesterfield Swimming Club end season on a high

A glittering gold medal for Sophie Baker helped Chesterfield Swimming Club end their season on a high at the Swim England National Summer Championships.

Baker was one of four swimmers from the club who competed at the prestigious event, which was held at the Ponds Forge International Pool in Sheffield.

Chloe Stennett, of Chesterfield Swimming Club, with her silver medal.

She showed her intentions from the off, qualifying for the final of the 100m breaststroke with a new personal-best time of one minute, 15.59 seconds.

In the final, she smashed her PB again and also set a new club record to win gold with an incredible time of 1.14.50.

The following day, Baker also swam in the 200m breaststroke, finishing 11th and just missing out on a place in the final.

Of her teammates, Jack Blair finished fourth overall in the 100m breaststroke after posting a time of 1.05.30, while Elise Collins was ninth in the final of the 200m backstroke.

Making her debut in a national championship, Elizabeth Murray raced into the final of the 50m freestyle with a new PB of 28.02 and finished sixth in a second best time of 27.78.

The Chesterfield club also had two swimmers at the Swim England National Open Water Championships, held at Thrybergh Country Park in Rotherham.

Club captain Chloe Stennett produced a fantastic performance in the 5K race for 17-to-18-year-olds, taking a silver medal in a time of one hour, 2.01 minutes, while Sam Nichols was 13th in the 3K event for 15-year-olds.