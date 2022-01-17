Gold medal joy for North Derbyshire Running Club masters at Derbyshire championships

Samantha Iliffe ran a new PB at the York Brass Monkey Half Marathon.

Martin Dawson (1st vet), Miles Winter (7th vet), Dean McLaughlin (10th vet) and Dan Teasel (12th vet) combined to secure gold on the 5.7 mile course by a clear 26 points over Matlock AC.

Dawson also struck an individual vet gold and Derbyshire County team selection in the process.

There were solid runs too from the remainder of the male team in the shape of Jason Redfern, Martin Cooper, David Leese and Ian Monaghan.

Just as impressive were the two athletes in the five-mile ladies' race.

Emma Holt finished in seventh place overall, earning her third Derbyshire County Team Vest in the process, and rookie Emily Baynes finished in ninth place in a debut performance that also merited her a Derbyshire call-up.

On the same day, the club had six runners competing at the picturesque Harewood House 10km trail race near Leeds.

Chis Hunt finished the race in 54:42, Emma Hicken 57:40, Derry French 60:07, Georgina King 62:39, Gary Bates 62:38 and Bridget Bates in 62:38, completing what was described as a being a very tough undulating course.

Meanwhile, Sunday saw club athletes travel north for the high profile York Brass Monkey Half Marathon.

Veteran Dean McLaughlin claimed kudos as first back for the club in a 1:17.58 clocking.

Tom Topham was next home, improving his personal best by two minutes in 1:20.05.

A returning-to-form Samantha Iliffe claimed a new personal best and also achieving the ladies' club record in 1:24.17, while Andy Todd ran 1:25.06, Wayne Church 1:27.36 and Shaun Johnson 1:47.21 to also complete the 13.1 miles distance.

The same weekend saw ultra man Partyk Prukop competing in the 39-mile Punk Panther trail race in Leeds.